A Northern California forest fire is chewing through a mountainous area near Sacramento after forcing evacuations in two counties.
The Electra Fire erupted Monday afternoon at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.
Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.
Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman tells The San Francisco Chronicle that they were safely evacuated later.
By Tuesday, the fire had burned more than 3,000 acres of land.
About 450 buildings are threatened.
Evacuations were ordered in Amador and Calaveras counties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.