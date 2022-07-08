Containment on the Electra Fire near Sacramento has increased to 65% and stays at 4,428 acres, as of Friday morning.
Full containment is anticipated for July 18.
The fire erupted Monday afternoon at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.
Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.
Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman told The San Francisco Chronicle that they were safely evacuated later.
Nearly 900 buildings remain threatened by the fire.
Evacuations remain in effect in Amador and Calaveras counties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.