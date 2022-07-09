Containment on the Electra Fire near Sacramento has increased to 85% and stays at 4,478 acres, as of Sunday morning.
Full containment is anticipated for July 16.
The fire erupted in the afternoon on July 4, 2022, at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.
Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.
Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman told The San Francisco Chronicle that they were safely evacuated later.
452 buildings remain threatened by the fires.
Evacuations orders in Amador and Calaveras counties have been reduced to warnings.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.