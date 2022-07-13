The 4,478-acre Electra Fire near Sacramento is now 95% contained, with full containment anticipated for July 16.
The fire erupted in the afternoon on July 4, 2022, at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.
Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were temporarily forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.
More than 450 buildings remain threatened by the fires.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.