The 4,478-acre Electra Fire near Sacramento is now 95% contained, with full containment anticipated for July 16. 

The fire erupted in the afternoon on July 4, 2022, at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.

Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were temporarily forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility. 

More than 450 buildings remain threatened by the fires.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

