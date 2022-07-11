Containment on the Electra Fire near Sacramento has increased to 85% and stays at 4,478 acres, as of Sunday morning.
Full containment is anticipated for July 16.
The fire erupted in the aternoon on July 4, 2022, at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.
Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.
Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman told The San Francisco Chronicle that they were safely evacuated later.
ELECTRA INCIDENT UPDATE FOR 7/11/22 AT 7:00 A.M.#ElectraFire2022 pic.twitter.com/j6YWgQMAZz— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 11, 2022
452 buildings remain threatened by the fires.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.