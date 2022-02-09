Governor Sisolak and fire officials surveyed ongoing land restoration efforts at the Tamarack Fire burn scar area on Wednesday.
Sisolak was joined by Nevada State Forester Kacey KC and Nevada Department of Wildlife Habitat Division Administrator Alan Jenne to discuss the efforts with NDOW and the Nevada Division of Forestry.
The partner agencies are using NDF’s helicopter to apply 71,400 pounds of seed of fire-and-drought resilient grasses, flowers, and shrubs across more than 8,000 acres within the burn scar.
The lightning-sparked Tamarack Fire started on July 4, 2021, burning a total of 68,696 acres in Nevada and California and destroying multiple homes and structures.