Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Celebrating Ten Years of FiftyFifty Brewing Partnership

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches except 2 to 6 inches in foothill locations near and above 5000 feet including Virginia City. Wind gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, tapering overnight. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and the Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may begin to accumulate Thursday afternoon in foothill locations, but the greatest risk for snow accumulations at all elevations will occur Thursday evening and overnight. Even though the snow is expected to wrap up before the Friday morning commute, the roads may still be icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind prone areas may see gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles along US-395. Check with NDOT for any possible high- profile vehicle travel restrictions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&