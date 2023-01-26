(January 26, 2023) Mono County Emergency officials are looking for feedback on damage endured over the last severe winter storms.
Residents and business owners in the county who suffered storm damage in the recent snow and rainstorms are encouraged to report the damage sustained to the Mono County Office of Emergency Services (OEM).
Providing this information will assist the county in understanding the severity of the damage incurred to request an appropriate level of resources and to support recovery efforts.
“While individual State or Federal assistance has not yet been made available, having this data on hand will expedite our damage tracking and documentation for when the time comes,” said Chris Mokracek, OEM Director.
“We appreciate your advance participation to ensure swift dissemination of resources.”
The OEM has developed an online form to assist with the process, and all submissions are due by February 13, 2023.
The Mono County OEM Damage Report for the January 2023 storms can be accessed here.