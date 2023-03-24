March 24, 2023:
Effective Saturday, March 25, the Incident Management Team (IMT) established by the State of California for Mono County earlier this month will be demobilized.
The Mono County Emergency Operations Center will resume leadership of the winter storm response.
While the IMT is no longer in operation, the resources procured to support the incident will remain.
March 19, 2023:
Mono County says crews are removing snow and debris while also repairing erosion on roadways to limit future damage as another storm is expected to move into the area.
The county adds that significant structural damage has occurred and will continue to occur with additional rooftop snow loading.
Earlier this week, The City of Mammoth Lakes issued an Evacuation Warning on for snow damaged properties.
Structural engineers and Urban Search and Rescue teams are completing assessments, shoring damaged infrastructure and private property.
Another atmospheric river storm is in the forecast starting next week late Monday (3/20) and lasting into Wednesday (3/22/23).
March 14, 2023:
While the Boundary Peak access road has been reopened to two-wheel drive traffic, the incoming weather system may require the closure of this road once again. The Mono County Office of Emergency Management is urging Swall Meadows and Paradise residents to prepare for this possibility.
“We are urging all Mono County residents to make a habit of preparing for events such as this,” said Chris Mokracek, Director of Emergency Management. “This includes stocking up on at least a week’s worth of food, medicines, and necessities, clearing snow from roofs and other structures when possible, and planning for potential power outages.”
Lower Rock Creek from U.S. 395 to Swall Meadows is being worked on as weather permits and avalanche danger is mitigated.
Mono County Social Services has opened a temporary emergency shelter in the gymnasium of Mammoth Middle School (1600 Meridian Blvd.) in Mammoth Lakes. The shelter is available for individuals impacted by the current storm system
Mono County has already experienced 2-3 times the normal snowpack for early March, a level the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation” event.
-----------------------------------
March 2, 2023:
Following the State’s Emergency Declaration, the Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is in direct communication with Cal OES and has requested assistance with snow plowing and removal, and personnel to assist with snow removal from hydrants and propane tanks.
Mono County OEM has also requested generators, propane delivery, firewood, water, and MRE’s for the Bridgeport and Mono City communities.
This assistance will free up County resources to focus on other areas of the county to catch up with snowplowing.
The evacuation order issued for June Lake last week has been lifted.
However, another storm is on its way… The Mono County Office of Emergency Management is urging Mono County residents to utilize the break in between storms expected Friday (03/03) to prepare for another incoming storm event expected to hit the county beginning sometime Saturday (03/04).
“It is critical that residents take this opportunity to prepare for the storm ahead,” said Chris Mokracek, Director of Emergency Management. “Our crews and partners are working around the clock to clear roads and restore power, and we appreciate your patience during this process. While most local roads are expected to be open later today (03/02), residents are urged to plan accordingly and take the opportunity to stock-up on critical items needed to ride out the next storm event.”
Residents of Bridgeport and Mono City are especially urged to make preparations as the previous storm resulted in several days of power outages and closed roads.
🔹 Storm Preparation Checklist
✔️ Food
✔️ Medicine and medical supplies
✔️ Fuel
✔️ Firewood
✔️ Batteries
✔️ Charge devices
🔹 In case you are stranded, keep an emergency supply kit in your car with these extras:
🚗 Jumper cables
⚠️ Flares or reflective triangles
❄️ Ice scraper
🔌 Car cell phone charger
🧤 Blankets, towels, and extra clothing
🥨 Water and snacks
🔦 Flashlight with extra batteries
🐱 Cat litter or sand to aid with traction should you get stuck