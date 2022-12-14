Alpine County officials have updated the process and guidelines for conducting residential burning in the area.
They say these guidelines supersede historic practices of receiving a burn permit from the US Forest Service.
Along with new guidelines, they maintain that residential burning should be a secondary solution to the disposal of brush and other materials gathered while creating defensible space and reducing wildfire risk.
The primary means of disposal highly recommended by Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, CALFIRE, USFS and the Alpine Fire Safe Council is the use of the biomass pile at Turtle Rock Park or the green waste disposal dumpsters located in the Bear Valley and Kirkwood communities.
Recognizing that disposal at one of these locations is not always feasible for whatever reason and that CALFIRE allows residential burning across the state of California under specific conditions, the County allows for the practice of residential burning under the following conditions;
- Obtain a burn permit from the CALFIRE website at BURN PERMITS (ca.gov). Be sure to review the information on the website and understand the requirements for burning. Note that the Current Burn Status only applies to the general status in the County relative to fire restrictions. You must also confirm with the Great Basin Air Quality Board that it is a permissible burn day.
- Contact the Great Basin Air Quality Control Board to determine if its an allowable burn day. This information is available for Alpine County on the internet at PFIRS - Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (ca.gov) or you can call (916) 445-0745. Burning is only allowed on permissible burn days.
- For Eastern Alpine County only (excluding Bear Valley and Kirkwood) - Contact Alpine County Dispatch at 530-694-2231 ext 0 to inform dispatchers that you plan to be burning at your address. You will be asked for your permit number, please be prepared to provide it.
- Follow the burn conditions, lighting times, water on site, and weather conditions. Be sure your burn is completely out at the conclusion of your burn.
For questions contact Alpine County Wildfire Project Coordinator Clint Celio at clint@cgcelio.com or call (530)-694-2140; or CALFIRE Assistant Chief Brian Newman at brian.newman@fire.ca.gov or call (530)-573-2321.