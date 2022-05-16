Pavement Repairs Scheduled on State Route 28 this Week

Motorists should expect delays on State Route 28 (SR-28) in Tahoe City and Kings Beach this week for pavement repairs to the highway.
Caltrans and its contractor, Martin Brothers Construction of Sacramento, will be performing grinding and paving work.
Crews are scheduled to start setting up lane closures at 4 p.m. with repairs occurring from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19 under one-way traffic control. Motorists may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
The Tahoe City repairs will be from the State Route 89 intersection to Sierra Terrace Road and the work in Kings Beach will be between Beach Street and the State Route 267 intersection (maps included).
Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow down for the safety of other travelers and the crews performing these improvements.
(Caltrans assisted with this report.)