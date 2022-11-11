Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud

(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
Police located numerous items of personally identifying information not belonging to any of the occupants, including debit and credit cards, a checkbook, drivers licenses, and a notebook containing a list of names, birth dates and bank account numbers.
A pick-lock set, loose spark plug, and an air-wedge car door opener were also found inside the vehicle.
The driver, 45-year-old Azel Tinsley of Sacramento, was arrested for possession of personally identifying information, with intent to defraud (with a prior conviction), driving with a suspended license, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, and hits three felony warrants.
One of the passengers, 42-year-old Amy Crawford of Sacramento, was arrested for possession of personally identifying information with intent to defraud.