Around 11:30 pm on Monday, May 2, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received several 911 calls reporting a structure fire on Main St, in Portola CA.
Units from Beckwourth Fire, Eastern Plumas Fire and Sierra Valley Fire responded and quickly extinguished the fire. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The following morning, Detectives from the Plumas County Sheriff's Office learned the previous occupant of the residence had been in the area just before the fire was reported. Detectives began an investigation assisted by Beckwourth Fire Chief Russell.
It was determined through the investigation that Joel Walker of Portola, was responsible for setting the fire.
Walker was arrested for Arson and Violation of Parole and transported to the Plumas County Correctional Center where he was booked and is being held on $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to call the Plumas County Sheriff's Office at 530-283-6300. The case will be sent to the DA Office for review.