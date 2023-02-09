Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023.
They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road.
Full statement below:
For nearly 60 years, Raley's has proudly served the South Lake Tahoe Community. The lease for the Raley's store adjacent to Heavenly (4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd) expires on June 30, 2023. For over a year, our team has negotiated in good faith with the landlord to continue our service to the community, offering a number of collaborative solutions to continue to invest in the property/store.
Despite these efforts, we’ve not reached a viable resolution and our lease will end in June 2023. We are currently working on a transition plan, with a primary focus on taking care of our team members -- no closure date has been set.
We did notified our team member last week of the pending closure.
We remain committed to our store on Emerald Bay Rd. and look forward to serving customers at that location.