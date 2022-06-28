Evacuations are now in place for Zonehaven Zone NCO-E329, CSP-E028 and NCO-E383.
That's generally the area of Pleasant Valley Rd. from Bridgeport east to Birchville Rd. up to the Yuba County line, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office (NCSO).
You can find more info on those areas at community.zonehaven.com.
Cal Fire says the Rice Fire started Tuesday, June 28 and as of 7:30 p.m., it has burned 510 acres. Crews have 0% of the fire contained.
The fire started at Rices Crossing Rd. and Cranston Rd., south of Dobbins, according to Cal Fire.
NCSO says a temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.
If you have been displaced from the #RicesFire, the Nevada County Fairgrounds is open to receive animals. pic.twitter.com/6jcVlcN6Tf— Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) June 28, 2022
They say this QR code will lead you to a place with maps and updates.
The Ready Nevada County Dashboard has updated maps and information. Visit https://t.co/PqatWeA8sT or this QR link for more.#RicesFire pic.twitter.com/Kh89xgCEfW— Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) June 28, 2022
