Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe Lake. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&