Park managers are now planning to close the Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Park entrances tomorrow, Thursday March 9, at 6 p.m. PST.
This is due to the forecasted atmospheric river storm, which is predicted to bring extremely heavy rain beginning tomorrow evening.
They say these closures are being put in place to protect public and employee safety.
Heavy rain is expected at elevations where there is currently as much as 12 feet of snow on the ground.
There is major potential for flooding and serious road and infrastructure damage in the parks as well as the surrounding communities.
Additional updates, including timeframes for reopening, will be issued as information becomes available. For current conditions, visit go.nps.gov/SEKIconditions.