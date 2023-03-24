Due to storm damage, Sequoia National Forest officials have issued a new Forest Closure Order.
Although the Western Divide and Hume Lake Ranger Districts will remain closed, some of the Kern River Ranger District will be open for public use.
Forest Order No. 0513-23-08 takes effect Sunday, March 26, and will expire on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
When conditions allow and access improves, the closure order will be rescinded.
Kern River Ranger District areas available for public use include:
- Piute Mountains area
- Lake Isabella
- Lower Kern River area
- Kiavah Wilderness
- Upper Kern River area (Between Roads End on Mountain Road 99 and south to Forest boundary)
- Kern Plateau (Access is available from Kennedy Meadows area.)
Record volumes of rain and snow with damaging winds have caused flooding, downed trees, debris, and landslides.
Bridges and roadways are compromised, and recreation facilities have been severely impacted in all three districts of the Sequoia National Forest.
Public access to recreation sites is limited or impossible due to compromised roads, with continued rain events compounding the existing damage.
To address the emergency assessment needs within the Forest, Supervisor Benson has authorized a Type 4 Incident Management Organization (IMO) to be located on the Kern River Ranger District by Monday, March 27.
Incident Commander Steve Noack will guide the IMO team’s operation, which includes determining what is needed for storm damage recovery and repair and begin removing debris that poses a threat to individuals or public land managed by the Forest Service.
"The closure order is needed to ensure public safety as we determine the full extent of impacts to Forest's ecosystem, infrastructure, and recreation sites," said Supervisor Benson.
"Please adhere to road closures and pay attention to locked gates, as they are intended for your safety. We expect to provide more detailed information about the storm damage and recovery plans in the coming weeks as conditions allow. As safety concerns are addressed, access to the Forest will increase."
Forest Orders can be found on the Sequoia National Forest website and updates on the Forest Facebook page.