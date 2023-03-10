A gas pump caught fire after a canopy collapse at a South Lake Tahoe gas station due to heavy snow.

It happened at the Swiss Mart Gas Station on Emerald Bay Road.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue says fire crews quickly put out the fire and shut off the gas.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but they say the entire lot is red tagged meaning no entrance is allowed onto this site.

The City of South Lake Tahoe activated a virtual Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on March 9 at 11 a.m. following the issuance of the Local Emergency Proclamation.

The EOC facilitates the seamless intergovernmental agency coordination that is necessary to ensure the public’s safety when responding to an emergency situation.

“The City of South Lake Tahoe activated the EOC to be able to respond quickly and have efficient communication with our local, state, and federal agencies. Over the past week, we have proactively taken steps to prepare for the upcoming storm with our partner agencies, but activating the EOC, along with the Emergency Proclamation, ensures we have timely access to all resources as they are needed,” stated Fire Chief Jim Drennan, EOC Operations Section Chief.

At this time, the City is discouraging travel due to potentially hazardous conditions which can include flooding, power outages, and structural failures due to the unprecedented levels of snowfall combined with the 5-7” of forecasted rain and warmer temperatures resulting in snowmelt.

If you must travel, please check the weather and road conditions prior to getting on the road.

You can sign up for emergency notifications here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/8e1fc86b/JC_oVua_7RGvLqEwh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cityofslt.us%2F1017%2FSign-Up-for-Notifications