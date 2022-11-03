(November 3, 2022) At approximately 1:22 a.m. today, South Lake Tahoe Police responded to the report of a robbery which had just occurred at 7-Eleven on 800 Emerald Bay Rd.
The employee reported the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
During the investigation, officers determined an unknown male subject came into the store at approximately 1:20 AM, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money.
The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers searched the area but were ultimately unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall with a thin build.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, a hood over his head and a black face covering.
If anybody recognizes the suspect or has information pertaining to this robbery, please contact South Lake Tahoe PD (530) 542-6100.