(November 28, 2022) The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close State Route 89 from the junction of Route 4 to U.S. 395 (Monitor Pass) at noon on Wednesday, November 30 to protect public safety due to an incoming storm.
Caltrans will evaluate and determine whether to reopen Monitor Pass or keep it closed for the winter season after this weather system passes.
The National Weather Service forecasts heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday and a second storm Saturday into Sunday.
Route 4/Ebbetts Pass, Route 108/Sonora Pass, and Route 120/Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park currently are closed for the winter.
Motorists are advised to be prepared when traveling in areas subject to hazardous conditions.
All vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive or snow tires, must carry chains and be prepared to install them when traveling during snowy weather.