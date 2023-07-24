The two shootings happened 14 hours apart in Susanville on Sunday. They were on the same day, but so far they don't appear to be connected.
Officers responded to the shots fired call on Main Street around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Police say they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his left leg. The man was conscious but would not provide any information about the shooter or what led to the incident.
Restaurant customers nearby tried to help him until an ambulance could get there. Witnesses told officers that the suspect took off west on Main Street.
"[The suspect's vehicle] was a blue, four door sedan," Richard Warner, a detective for the Susanville Police Department said. "We believe it was something similar to a Chrysler 200, but beyond that we don't have any leads we can release at this time."
Officers are working on getting video surveillance from the area to identify a potential suspect and give a better description of the suspect's vehicle.
Before this shooting though, police responded to another one at 4:40 a.m. at the Frontier Inn on Main Street. Officers say they found a 48-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim had to be taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Detective Warner said the suspect has been found in Sparks and arrested by Sparks Police.
According to the police, the shootings are not related.