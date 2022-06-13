A man from San Bernardino, California, and two Las Vegas residents were sentenced to prison last week in three separate human trafficking related investigations.
26-year-old Tyler Sampson, a San Bernardino, California resident, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Andrew P. Gordon to six and half years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.
Sampson pleaded guilty on March 15, 2022 to possession of a firearm and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, on July 19, 2021, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were patrolling a portion of Tropicana Avenue that was known for prostitution when they found Sampson’s car illegally parked in the area. A woman spoke with the officers and told them Sampson was a “pimp.”
Officers approached Sampson’s car to investigate and ultimately located a pistol sticking out from underneath the driver’s seat. Officers recovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol.
Because Sampson has prior felony convictions in Los Angeles County, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Officers also searched Sampson’s cell phone and found videos of child pornography depicting a suspected human trafficking victim.
In a separate case, John Glen Burnett (59), a Las Vegas resident, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty on January 11, 2022, to coercion and enticement.
According to court documents, on September 17, 2021, Burnett responded to an online prostitution advertisement and exchanged messages with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old prostitute. He agreed to pay $100 to the girl in exchange for her to engage in sex acts with him. A couple of hours later, Burnett drove to the agreed upon location where he was arrested by law enforcement.
In another case, Tamarion Williams (22), a Las Vegas resident, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge James C. Mahan to 30-months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty on March 11, 2022, to felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, in November 2020, Williams used social media to post photographs of himself holding a gun. William’s probation officer saw the posts and notified the police who obtained a search warrant.
Officers recovered the same .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol shown in the posts and arrested Williams. In 2019, Williams was convicted of Pandering and Battery with Substantial Bodily Harm in Clark County. As a result of these felony convictions, Williams is not allowed to possess a firearm.
These cases were jointly investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bianca Pucci.
You can report child sexual exploitation to NCMEC by calling the hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at www.cybertipline.org.
(The United States Department of Justice assisted with this report.)