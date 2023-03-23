Update, March 23, 2023:
US 395 will be open with escorts from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. tomorrow as well as from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Caltrans will be escorting drivers on the highway between the town of Lee Vining and the SR 167 junction.
No additional escorts will be offered as crews will be continuing to work to fully reopen the road.
March 22, 2023:
Emergency work crews are making progress clearing U.S. 395 between Lee Vining and Mono City and they're working toward reopening the highway.
According to Caltrans, crews were able to clear a large amount of the avalanche debris over the weekend. Today, they did avalanche mitigation and they say they'll do it again tomorrow.
Between February 25-28, an unknown number of avalanches carried snow and debris from the hillside above US-395 that was previously affected by the Marina Fire in 2016.
Caltrans says based on an initial inspection, about half a mile of the highway was buried under up to 40 feet of snow and other debris, like ice, fencing, guardrail, trees, gravel, damaged road and vegetation.
They say they've issued an emergency contract with Qualcon Contractors to remove the avalanche and repair the highway.
Access through the slide area is now available for emergency vehicles but resource response times continue to be delayed due to road conditions.
Original story March 6, 2023:
Caltrans District 9 says US-395 between Lee Vining and State Route 167 in Mono City could be closed for at least two weeks as crews work to remove debris and make repairs after multiple avalanches in late February.
Between February 25-28, an unknown number of avalanches carried snow and debris from the hillside above US-395 that was previously affected by the Marina Fire in 2016.
Due to the extent of debris removal, as well as potential damage to the road, Caltrans says it is likely this section of US-395 will need at least two weeks of repair work before it can reopen for controlled use. However, the full extent of damage won't be known until clean-up work has been completed.
Emergency work will begin once the hillside has been stabilized and there are no more risks of avalanches.
------------------------------------------
Original Story from March 2:
U.S. 395 is now open from Bishop to Lee Vining. U.S. 395 has also reopened between Sonora Junction and the town of Walker.
R-1 Chain Control Restrictions are in place through Walker Canyon. (chain requirement explainer below)
Maintenance crews will work through the night and into tomorrow clearing more snow from it and other highways as we work toward reopening more roads in Mono and Inyo counties.
Chain are in effect and the highway does narrow to one lane in each direction.
Caltrans reminds you that when chain control restrictions are in effect, the speed limit is lowered to 35 mph on U.S. 395.
All other current closures in Mono and Inyo counties will remain in place overnight. This includes:
- U.S. 395 from Lee Vining to Bridgeport
- U.S. 395 from Sonora Junction to Walker
- State Route 167 from U.S. 395 to the Nevada State Line
- State Route 158 S along June Lake (Use N Shore Drive as a detour)
- State Route 168E from Death Valley Road to State Route 266
- State Route 266
Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access these highways from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. Caltrans and the CHP will reassess highway conditions tomorrow.