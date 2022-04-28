Doyle Fire Department crews responded to a call of a mobile home on fire around 9:30 Thursday night.
The fire happened on the corner of Old Highway and Laura Dr. in Doyle, CA.
Officials tell us one person suffered very minor injuries, but the mobile home was a total loss.
Some surrounding outbuildings and multiple vehicles were lost in the fire as well. There's no word yet on the cause.
Doyle's Fire Chief tells us that Sierra Army Depot, Susan River and Milford Fire also responded to the call.
Any further developments on this story will be posted here.