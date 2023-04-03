Caltrans is seeking public comment on the proposed Bridgeport Rehab Project.
This project will rehabilitate 9.2 lane miles of pavement on U.S. Highway 395 and upgrade pedestrian facilities within the town of Bridgeport.
Other features of the project could include:
- A new pedestrian-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalk at the School Street intersection
- 870 linear feet of new ADA-compliant sidewalk
- 4 new ADA-compliant curb ramps
- Up-to-date traffic safety system elements.
- New curb ramp bulb-outs with planter boxes
- Improved pedestrian and bicyclist facilities within the town of Bridgeport
- Upgrading 2,815 feet of guardrail to Midwest Guardrail System
- Drainage improvements
- Upgrading railings, transition railings and guardrails on 6 bridges
The estimated construction cost of the Bridgeport Rehab Project is $12.6 million.
Public comments on the project will be accepted no later than Tuesday, May 2.
The Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration report for this project is available to the public for review.
A hard copy can be found at the Caltrans District 9 office at 500 South Main Street in Bishop or at the Mono County Free Library at 94 North School Street in Bridgeport. The document is also available to view on our WIX site: Home Page & Map | Bridgeport Rehab (deavpm.wixsite.com) A public meeting will be held on April 20 at 5:30 pm.
Please submit your formal comments by email to Ryan Spaulding, Caltrans District 9 Environmental Scientist, at ryan.spaulding@dot.ca.gov or to D9PublicInfo@dot.ca.gov.
(Caltrans)