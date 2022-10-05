Election Day is now just a little over a month away from now.
Officials are hard at work to help make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.
Right now, the registrar of voters is testing all the machines people will use if they choose to vote in person.
“What we're doing is casting votes on those machines to make sure it’s recording those votes, that if I’m hitting candidate A it's selecting candidate A and when it prints out on those printers that it's also printing candidate A,” says Jamie Rodriguez, Washoe County Interim Registrar of Voters.
About 1,300 machines are being tested.
When that is done -- election officials will zero the machines out, so no votes that were cast during it will be counted.
Now some voters here in Washoe County may have already started getting their sample ballots in the mail.
Actual ballots are expected to start arriving on October 19th.
Voters will have a choice to vote in-person, drop their ballots off, or mail them in.
Election officials are asking if you choose to mail or drop them off - to make sure you're following all instructions.
“Reminder - please sign your envelope. Nothing worse than when we get those and they're not signed, and we have to challenge those. Also, reminder, please do not sign your ballot there's no ability to cure a signed ballot, those are simply not able to be processed.”
Early voting is set to start September 22nd.
Election Day is November 8th.
The registrar of voters is rolling out online voting center maps and wait time tools again this election.