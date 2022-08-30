Weather Alert

...Hot Temperatures through Labor Day Weekend... HEAT - High pressure strengthens this week with hot weather returning midweek. Afternoon highs could warm to around 10 degrees above average with lower western Nevada valleys nearing records and near triple digit heat likely. By Thursday, the lower valleys of western Nevada will see localized areas of high heat risk. A prolonged stretch of heat may persist through the Labor Day Weekend. - Persistent heat may be impactful to the general population with higher risks for more vulnerable populations such as the elderly, other heat sensitive individuals, and those without access to air conditioning. - Never leave children or animals in a heat exposed vehicle for any amount of time. - Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Take frequent water and shade breaks. Be sure to check in with vulnerable neighbors.