...Hot Temperatures through Labor Day Weekend...
HEAT - High pressure strengthens this week with hot weather
returning midweek. Afternoon highs could warm to around 10 degrees
above average with lower western Nevada valleys nearing records
and near triple digit heat likely. By Thursday, the lower valleys
of western Nevada will see localized areas of high heat risk. A
prolonged stretch of heat may persist through the Labor Day
Weekend.
- Persistent heat may be impactful to the general population
with higher risks for more vulnerable populations such as the
elderly, other heat sensitive individuals, and those without
access to air conditioning.
- Never leave children or animals in a heat exposed vehicle for
any amount of time.
- Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Take frequent
water and shade breaks. Be sure to check in with vulnerable
neighbors.