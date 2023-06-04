Today is National Cancer Survivors Day and to celebrate those who have endured the fight, a local nonprofit called Cancer Community Clubhouse hosted a free event.
Survivors at the event talked about their battles and bravery through one of the biggest nightmares of their lives and how events like this help ease that burden.
"Being able to immerse myself in remembering that hope does starts with me and with other people and we are not alone," said Gina Goff, cancer survivor. "And we can always do everything that we can to make today better."
The event kicked off with a speaker series that highlighted several topics for those who are battling or have battled against cancer.
They included mental health, resilience, sexual heath, advocacy and hope.
Nonprofits also had tables set up to spread more awareness and lend a helping hand.
There were also raffle prizes, silent auction, bingo, and arts and crafts available for all ages.
The proceeds from the event will go towards Cancer Community Clubhouse's cancer survivorship programs in the area.
However, the real impact on today's event goes to the many survivors in our community.
"I am a survivor myself," said Natalie Stevenson, Executive Director of Cancer Community Clubhouse. "My favorite part is meeting and being able to be with all these other survivors. When I come into a survivor group we talk about things, and we understand each other because we've been through these experiences."
While recognizing the national holiday does a lot for the surviving community, it's also important to honor the other 364 days of the year as well.
"Every day of the year we are dealing with things," Stevenson said. "I mean you think about people coming out of Kemo and they've lost all their hair and surgeries, all of those things. Even when your hair grows back, you still have side effects from those treatments for the long run."
While everyone's battle with cancer is different, they can still come together to honor one another after they hurdled over the unthinkable.
If you weren't able to come to the event and support the cause, you can help out by checking out the link below.