On the popular cannabis holiday, 4/20, there are some marijuana bills currently being reviewed in the legislature.
The first one is Senate Bill 277, which would increase the purchasing limit of cannabis from one ounce to two-and-a-half ounces.
Another is Assembly Bill 430 which would restructure taxes on marijuana.
AB 253 would allow the sale and purchasing of cannabis at events.
Some of the committee for AB 253 told us the economic impacts that it would have.
"So, for the state it will provide safe access to cannabis and safe purchasing and sales at events, which I think is really important and then for the community at large it's another business opportunity for the industry," said Aesha Goins, Founder of Cannabis Equity and Inclusion.
Some of the legislative committee also said the cannabis industry has been huge for the Nevada.
"We're actually the third biggest employer in the state of Nevada today behind mining and gaming," said Will Adler, Director of Sierra Cannabis Coalition. "So, if you really look at the whole, we're a big part of the state."
With the tax revenue and business from cannabis, the education system receives a lot of economic benefits from it.
"The impact of the economy has been pretty direct, but the direct funding to schools has been somewhere around $80 million per year coming from Cannabis sales and the taxes they generate," Adler said.
Adler also added that another economic impact has been the lack of criminality of cannabis.
When looking toward the future, some at the legislature today told me they want to increase the number of cannabis lounges across the state.
Currently there aren't a lot of public spaces that allow for cannabis use, and some want to change that.
"You've never been able to smoke it or use it anywhere outside your house," Tick Segerblom, County Commission District 3, Clark County. "We have millions of tourists. 40 million tourists come to our state every year. We want to encourage them to purchase but unless there's a place where they can legally use it. It's kind of hypocritical to say buy it, but don't use it."
While Segerblom thinks the industry has provided a lot of positives for the state, he believes there needs to be more diversity and inclusion for other groups.
"We need to figure out a way to diversify the ownership so the benefits flow to everybody not just a handful of white guys," Segerblom said.