Today, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) approved the first conditional licenses for cannabis consumption lounges.
The three locations to receive conditional licenses for cannabis consumption lounges are:
- MM Development Company dba Planet 13 (Unincorporated Clark County)
- The Venue at Sol Cannabis (Washoe County)
- Cheyenne Medical Sammy Davis dba Thrive Cannabis Marketplace (Unincorporated Clark County)
In November, the CCB issued 40 cannabis consumption lounge prospective licenses, following its random number selection event.
The full list of prospective license holders can be found, here.
While holding a conditional license, applicants may continue preparing their consumption lounge venues for operation. A final inspection of the facility by CCB Board Agents is required for final licensure, upon which a consumption lounge may open. Finally, licensees must adhere to any relevant local ordinances and receive approval from their local jurisdiction.
Additionally, today, the CCB voted to adopt regulations that allow for greater flexibility in air ventilation requirements for cannabis consumption lounges further reducing barriers of entry for all potential licensees including social equity applicants.
Earlier this year, the Washoe County Board of Commissioners voted three to two to uphold the planning commission denial of a development code related to the lounges.
The Board of Commissioners did plan to discuss an item related to cannabis consumption lounges at a meeting on Tuesday but was pulled from the agenda last week.