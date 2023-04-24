For the 20th year the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada (AIANN) prepares for CANstruction, an event to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
There are fifteen teams participating this year, with seven of those being student teams. Each team designs a structure that they will create out of canned food and which will be judged, viewed and finally donated to the hungry in the community through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
This year’s CANstruction event will be held at Meadowood Mall from Wednesday, May 3 through Sunday May 7, 2023. The structures will be built during a twelve-hour period on Wednesday, May 3. Teams will gather with their food and build in the mall keeping the structure inside a 10’x10’x10’ area.
“Twenty years ago I don’t think anyone would have imagined how affecting CANstruction would be, so there is really something special about celebrating the 20th year of CANstruction here in Reno,” said Fred Graham, architect and CANstruction committee chairman for northern Nevada. “The teams have already shown a lot of excitement around designing their structures, so what’s left is the challenge of building those structures and seeing what they’ve only visualized become a work of art to be appreciated in more ways than one. 15 teams will take on the challenge this year, and because of what they build, there will be a significant amount of impact in the community. We are looking forward to a tremendous event.”
The structures will be judged on Thursday afternoon by a panel of jurors in 5 categories. Teams will be competing for the following awards: Best Original Design, Structural Ingenuity, Best Meal, Best Use of Labels and Most Cans. The award ceremony will again be held in Center Court of Meadowood Mall on Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. and all are welcome. All entries will be submitted to the national level of CANstruction to be judged at the international level against award winners in over 100 other cities worldwide.
The public is invited to vote in the People’s Choice award from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 through Monday, May 8. Each vote is $1 and all of the money goes to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada where $1 helps to deliver 3 meals to those who need them. People’s choice voting will take place virtually with a ($10 vote minimum) at fbnn.org.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)