The American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada welcomes back CANstruction for its 19th year!
This event will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Twelve teams are participating this year to build a structure out of canned food, which will be judged and then donated.
You can view the entries at Meadowood Mall from Wednesday, May 11th through Sunday, May 15th.
The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 12th at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
The structures will be judged by a panel of jurors in 5 categories.
Teams will be competing for the following awards: Best Original Design, Structural Ingenuity, Best Meal, Best Use of Labels and Most Cans.
All entries will be submitted to the national level of CANstruction to be judged at the international level against award winners in over 100 other cities worldwide.
The public is invited to vote in the People’s Choice award from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11 through Monday, May 16. Each vote is $1 and all of the money goes to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada where $1 helps to deliver 3 meals to those who need them.
People’s choice voting will take place virtually with a ($10 vote minimum) at fbnn.org.
The structures will be on display, however, throughout the weekend at Meadowood Mall for the public to see.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)