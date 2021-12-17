A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to keep back the angry mob on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection.
Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and was horrified.
Palmer was one of several rioters sentenced on Friday for their actions on Jan. 6 when the angry mob descended after a rally by then-President Donald Trump to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
Scores of police were beaten and blooded and five people died.
