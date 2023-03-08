A driver is dead after a car crash on U.S. 95 north of Goldfield in Esmeralda County last Thursday.
Nevada State Police say the driver of a Mini Cooper was heading south on U.S. 95 when the woman lost control and went into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a semi-truck.
NSP says the driver, 68-year-old Barbara Davis of Walnut Creek died on scene.
No injuries were reported in the semi-truck.
NSP says the Davis was driving too fast for the weather conditions when she lost control of the car, around 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 21.
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753-1111.
Case #2303-00112