A Portola man faces numerous felony charges after deputies say they traced a car stolen from Reno to a home in Plumas County.
Deputies say they found the car Tuesday afternoon at a home on Grizzly Road and contacted the driver, Christopher Cortina.
While deputies searched the home, they say they found methamphetamine, cocaine, hundreds of Xanax and MDMA pills, anabolic steroids, LSD tabs, psilocybin mushrooms, several pounds of packaged marijuana, numerous commonly abused prescription medications, scales, packaging, cash, and other items to indicate that Cortina was selling drugs from his home.
Deputies say they also found several ghost guns, a loaded AR-15 style rifle and jigs for manufacturing firearm receivers.
Cortina is a convicted felon for prior sales of controlled substances.
Cortina was transported to the Plumas County Correctional Facility and held on $500,000 bail.
The case has been referred to the Plumas County District Attorney’s Office.
(Plumas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)