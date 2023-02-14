The Carlin Police Department is seeking assistance from the public on an on-going serial rape investigation.
Police say 42-year-old Ryan Walkos is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in New Mexico of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Child.
Mr. Walkos told investigators in Texas that he lived in the Carlin area between 1998 and 2001 and that while he was living in the area, sexually assaulted at least 10 persons, between the ages of 13 and 18, many of them multiple times.
If anyone has information regarding Walkos or potential victims, you are asked to contact the Carlin Police Department at (775) 754-2222.