Stellar Snacks, a Carson City-based pretzel company has received the North American Agricultural Marketer of the Year award.
This recognition celebrates the company's pursuit of excellence in the snack industry and its commitment to delivering unique and delicious products to its customers.
The Marketer of the Year Award was bestowed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and the North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) during their Annual Conference in Reno, Nevada
The mother-daughter-owned business is the only Woman-Owned Pretzel Manufacturer in the Western U.S.
The NAAMO Marketing Excellence Award was launched in 2006 to recognize and award innovative and effective agricultural marketing projects by states/provinces annually. Additionally, the Award serves to transfer knowledge about innovative and effective projects to other states/provinces for their consideration and use.
"Stellar Snacks has been an outstanding example as a Nevada food manufacturer,” said Dillon J. Davidson, NDA Senior Trade Officer. “Their continued growth in operations, business outreach and marketing continue to represent Nevada across the U.S. and around the world with their Stellar Snacks.”
The company says it prides itself on using natural and clean ingredients, leaving out artificial additives and preservatives, thus reassuring customers that each bite is delicious, nourishing, and made with love.
(Stellar Snacks)