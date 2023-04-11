Carson City deputies say they've identified a suspect in connection with a recent lewdness case.
Deputies say based on tips from the public, the man has been identified and interviewed by detectives.
Authorities say the case will now be forwarded to the Carson City District Attorney's Office.
Deputies have not publicly released the man's name or age.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man accused of lewdness.
This is the truck the suspect was last seen in, last Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, a man was walking east on William Street near Fall Street when he accepted a ride from the driver in this gray pick-up truck.
The sheriff's office says the driver offered the man money.
The driver then committed a lewd act on the passenger he picked up.
Police say the victim then jumped out of the car suffering minor injuries.
The suspected driver is described as an older white man in his 60's or 70's. Deputies say he's clean shaven with gray hair.
The truck is described as a gray early 2000’s model Toyota Tundra, extended cab. The truck had an American flag sticker on the driver’s side of the rear window.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call police or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.