Carson City Deputies need your help finding two people who allegedly used fake money at a business.
Not too many details were released like where the fake money was used, but deputies are asking for help finding the two people involved.
One suspect was seen wearing a white baseball cap, a sports jersey and dark shorts.
The other was wearing a pink shirt and has a darker complexion.
They were driving a white SUV.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Marquez with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division at (775) 283-7855 or Carson City Dispatch non-emergency (775-) 887-2007.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $250 reward is being offered.