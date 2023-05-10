With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Richard Coen has been safely located in Redwood City, California.
Richard was taken to an area hospital to be reunited with his family.
MAY 9, 2023:
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult.
Richard Coen was reported missing on Tuesday, May 9 and was last seen leaving his home at around 5 AM.
Richard is described as a 78-year-old male, 6’01” tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair, and a mustache. Richard was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hooded sweater, tennis shoes and a hat. His photograph is attached to this press release.
Richard’s vehicle, a gray 2003 Mazda pick-up bearing Nevada license plate #813-LYY was last seen driving west bound on Interstate 80 in Reno, towards the California state line.
Anyone with information, please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Ramon Marquez (775) 283-7855 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.