Carson City deputies need your help finding a man wanted on several felony warrants.
27-year-old Daniel McNeil is white, 5'10" inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.
McNeil has a tattoo on his left arm, wrist, right hand and fingers.
McNeil’s last known address is out of Dayton.
He was last known to drive a 2000 white Ford F-150.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815 or Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.