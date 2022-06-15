Carson City deputies need your help finding a woman in a car burglary and credit card fraud case.
Deputies say the suspect stole a credit card and purse after breaking into the victim's car on June 5th.
Deputies released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes someone recognizes her.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Liz Granata (775) 283-7854, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815 or Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.