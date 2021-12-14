The Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Carson City School District and Elko County have been made aware of several national TikTok social media posts threatening gun violence at any-given school on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Authorities say there is no information that specifically identifies any Carson City or Elko County school.
Authorities believe the social media posts, which appear to be originating outside of the State of Nevada, started as an attempt to cancel school before winter vacation. Local law enforcement are monitoring social media along with state and federal law enforcement. Currently there is no credible threat from these social media posts to any school in Carson City or Elko County.
The sheriff's office will have an increased physical presence on all school campuses this week. As of right now, social media threats appear to be a stunt with no credibility, but the districts remain vigilant and proactive in taking any threat seriously.
Anyone with information of any specific threat or witness to any suspicious activity in or around schools, should notify School District administration, individual school principals or Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Any student caught making a violent threat on social media causing a school disturbance will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.