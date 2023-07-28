Carson City Fire Restrictions Start Friday

Effective Friday, the Carson City Fire Department is implementing fire restrictions on City and privately owned lands within Carson City.
With increasing daytime temperatures, wind and drying fuels, the danger for human-caused wildfires has escalated.
The public is encouraged to safely enjoy the public lands, bearing in mind that human-caused fires annually threaten human life, private property, and public land resources every summer.
Off-highway motor vehicle enthusiasts are advised that hot exhaust systems can ignite dry grasses.
The potential for another devastating fire during the summer is very real. Report fires to the Carson City Dispatch Center by calling 911.
Fire Restrictions Prohibit:
1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal, or any other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas or pressurized liquid fuel, outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit). Charcoal BBQs are allowed in the City limits of Carson City.
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area or residential property not located in the Urban Wildland Interface.
3. Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel, or dirt roads.
4. Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.
5. Using or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.
6. Possession or use of fireworks (always prohibited), or any other incendiary device.
7. Use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition or exploding targets while recreational shooting.
8. Open burning (e.g., weeds, brush and yard debris).
Additionally, effective July 28, 2023, several State and federal agencies will also be implementing fire restrictions.
