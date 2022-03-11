High school freshman, Chris Coulam, was recently diagnosed with primary central nervous system lymphoma, having two cancerous tumors in the back of his head.
The 14-year-old said, "One day at school I just started feeling really nauseas, and then, like, it just didn't get any better."
His mother, Amanda Coulam, said, "He's always been very healthy. So, you know, this has really taken us by surprise."
Following his diagnoses in October 2021, Chris is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Amanda said after a week of treatment, depending on his body's reaction, he could be inthe hospital for a week at a time.
"We've had a couple of stays where it's been three weeks, "she added.
Amanda and her husband Jeff take turns caring for Chris when he's at the hospital. They have three other kids, all under 18-years-old.
"They're handling it fairly well and we have lots of family support," Amanda said. "But it's challenging."
However, during these difficult times for Chris and his family, young members of the community are trying to show their support.
On Friday, Chris' peersat Carson High School wore green to raise awareness for Lymphoma.
His close friends also created a social media campaign to honor him.
"There's not a lot we can do for him but we can try to show that we care," said Ethne Myler, a senior at Carson High School. "He's going through a lot right now and we want him to know that we love him."
The campaign encourages people to perform acts of service. Participants post pictures of it on social media, using the hashtag #kindnessforchris.
Nate Thornton is a close friend of Chris who helped organize the campaign, "Through these acts of kindness, helping other people in our community, this is for him. And we're going to send him all the love so he can recover."
Since the week long campaign kicked off on March 8, some people have donated blood for the cause, and others have been doing simple actions, like buying pizza for a friend.
Myler said, "As I'm doing these acts of kindness, they're usually really small but it helps me feel closer to Chris and feel a connection to him during this difficult time."
According to Thornton, students aren't the only ones getting involved. Many companies have pitched in. Thornton said Chick-fil-A locations will be fundraising, and using some of its profits for a day to donate a cancer foundation.
After hearing of all the efforts, the house of the Coulam family is filled with gratitude.
"A message I have is, thank you," said Chris. "They're doing a lot of service in my name and they're just trying to show kindness."
"I never thought such good things would come from such a tragic illness." said Chris' father. "It means a lot to us that people who don't even know us care so much and so I want to say thank you very much."
The social media campaign will continue until Sunday, March 13. People are encouraged to participate by sending a picture to the Kindness For Chris account on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/kindnessforchris/
To participate you can also post a picture of yourself doing a good deed, and use the hashtag #kindnessforchris.
All of the pictures collected by Sunday will be used to create a collage, and it will be given to Chris and his family.