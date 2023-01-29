Carson City will host an informational meeting to update the community on 60 percent design concepts and receive input for the East William Complete Streets Project.
The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Orsmby Room at the Carson City Sheriff's Office (911 East Musser Street) on February 7, 2023.
The city held a preliminary design meeting in May 2022. Since then, the team has advanced the preliminary design to 30 percent based on the comments received and project constraints.
A presentation will begin at 5:30 pm, and the project team will be available to answer questions and collect comments from the community.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) transferred East William Street to Carson City after the completion of the I-580 Freeway.
Before the freeway was built, East William Street was a state highway (US Highway 50) serving as a major roadway to move vehicle traffic quickly through Carson City.
The current roadway is wide, with traffic moving at higher speeds, and there are few bicycle or pedestrian amenities. In some sections, there are no sidewalks. While traffic has decreased since the completion of the freeway, crashes have increased.
The amount of travel lanes remains the same, with four west of North Carson Street and six lanes at I-580. Blocks are long, and intersections with protected pedestrian crossings are infrequent.
The result is a vehicle-focused corridor with only minimal accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists. Carson City planners and engineers are working to transform the corridor from a high-speed vehicle thoroughfare to a destination roadway shared by all users, including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, otherwise known as a Complete Street.
For additional information on the project and the upcoming public meeting, you can visit carsonproud.com