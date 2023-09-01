On August 7, Carson City was certified as a "Better Cities for Pets" community for its commitment to pets and pet owners.
“Our pet friendly businesses, great veterinarians, animal focused non-profits, strong partnership with the Nevada Humane Society, and dog friendly parks, trails and open space are just a few examples of the pet friendly spirit that brought this certification to Carson City,” said Supervisor Lisa Schuette. “Family pets are an important part of this community, and I want to thank everyone who helped to make Carson City a ‘Better Cities for Pets’ community.”
According to Better Cities for Pets, “when people have a pet, they tend to get more exercise, report less loneliness and stress, and have stronger social ties.”
“By embracing pets, we've cultivated a sense of community, encouraging social interactions, and fostering responsible pet ownership," said Mayor Lori Bagwell. "This certification symbolizes our dedication to creating a wholesome and vibrant city where pets are not just accepted but celebrated as integral members of our close-knit community.”
For more information regarding Carson City’s pet friendly policies, parks and open space, and animal shelters, please visit carson.org/our-city/better-cities-for-pets.
(Carson City assisted with this report.)