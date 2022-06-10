Carson City Library takes summer reading underwater with the “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading challenge, starting June 11 through Aug. 6, 2022.
As the library transforms into an underwater reading haven with coral reefs, Orca and blue whales and manta rays swimming overhead, library officials challenge the community to read a cumulative total of 400,000 minutes throughout the challenge weeks.
The summer reading challenge kicks off with a party Saturday, June 11 from 12 to 4 p.m. with special activities including the Library’s Digitorium transformed into a virtual aquarium.
“Summer is a crucial time for kids to continue reading and fight the ‘summer slide,’” Tod Colegrove, Carson City Library director, said. “It not only helps kids maintain and advance their learning over the summer months, but this is a fun and interactive way to get them and their parents involved and make coming to the library fun.” According to Scholastic.com, 94% of parents say reading during the summer months helps their children succeed during the school year.
For the first week of the summer challenge, a giant mechanical squid - the interactive sculpture “Mechateuthis,” by Elko artist Barry Crawford - will be in the heart of the library.
Families and individuals are encouraged to sign up for the summer reading challenge throughout the summer.
The challenge is open to anyone, children and adults, and the first 75 registrants at the kickoff party June 11 receive coupons for Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar in Carson City.
Registration is available online by clicking the link.
For more information, you can visit CarsonCityLibrary.org