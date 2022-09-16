A Carson City man is behind bars after reportedly boarding a school bus with a gun on Wednesday.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the school district because an unknown man had boarded a bus at Bordewich Bray Elementary School and had a holstered handgun with him.
The man was identified as 54-year-old Michael Baxter.
He is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment, threatening to cause bodily harm, and unlawful contact with a child.
The exact details of what happened are unknown at this time but deputies say they are investigating.
The families who had kids on that bus were contacted.
Baxter's bail is set at $7,500.