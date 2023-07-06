Nevada State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a car passenger on U.S. 395A in Washoe Valley late last month.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on June 25th near William Brent Road.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows that a 2019 Infiniti Q60S sedan was heading south when the car started to drift off the right side of the road. The unidentified driver overcorrected with the Infiniti spinning across the north lanes, going off the shoulder and hitting a tree.
NSP says the passenger, 19-year-old Angel Cruzaley Mendez died on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.